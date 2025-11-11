Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of WBIY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) shows an impressive 15.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Western Union Co (Symbol: WU), which makes up 3.04% of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,660,006 worth of WU, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WU:
WU — last trade: $8.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/18/2025
|Matthew Cagwin
|Chief Financial Officer
|17,500
|$8.36
|$146,300
|08/21/2025
|Devin McGranahan
|CEO & President
|176,470
|$8.49
|$1,498,054
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding FNDX
Funds Holding WSCI
DYAI shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.