Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of WBIY

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY) shows an impressive 15.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Western Union Co (Symbol: WU), which makes up 3.04% of the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,660,006 worth of WU, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WU:

WU — last trade: $8.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/18/2025 Matthew Cagwin Chief Financial Officer 17,500 $8.36 $146,300 08/21/2025 Devin McGranahan CEO & President 176,470 $8.49 $1,498,054

