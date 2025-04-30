Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TXSS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), which makes up 0.50% of the Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $47,211 worth of ACA, making it the #65 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ACA:
ACA — last trade: $80.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2025
|Rhys J. Best
|Director
|1,500
|$79.83
|$119,752
|03/10/2025
|Antonio Carrillo
|President & CEO
|6,345
|$78.56
|$498,438
And Expro Group Holdings NV (Symbol: XPRO), the #92 largest holding among components of the Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,514 worth of XPRO, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XPRO is detailed in the table below:
XPRO — last trade: $8.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/17/2024
|Michael Jardon
|President & CEO
|45,200
|$10.91
|$493,132
|12/16/2024
|Robert Wayne Drummond Jr.
|Director
|18,000
|$11.39
|$205,020
