Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TXSS

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arcosa Inc (Symbol: ACA), which makes up 0.50% of the Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $47,211 worth of ACA, making it the #65 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ACA:

ACA — last trade: $80.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/05/2025 Rhys J. Best Director 1,500 $79.83 $119,752 03/10/2025 Antonio Carrillo President & CEO 6,345 $78.56 $498,438

And Expro Group Holdings NV (Symbol: XPRO), the #92 largest holding among components of the Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $26,514 worth of XPRO, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XPRO is detailed in the table below:

XPRO — last trade: $8.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/17/2024 Michael Jardon President & CEO 45,200 $10.91 $493,132 12/16/2024 Robert Wayne Drummond Jr. Director 18,000 $11.39 $205,020

