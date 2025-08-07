Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TECB

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), which makes up 0.02% of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $95,756 worth of PRGS, making it the #140 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRGS:
PRGS — last trade: $44.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/23/2025
|Yogesh K. Gupta
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,100
|$49.14
|$103,194
|07/23/2025
|David Krall
|Director
|5,125
|$48.90
|$250,612
And Vimeo Inc (Symbol: VMEO), the #145 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,387 worth of VMEO, which represents approximately 0.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VMEO is detailed in the table below:
VMEO — last trade: $4.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/21/2025
|Philip D. Moyer
|Chief Executive Officer
|18,519
|$5.40
|$100,021
|02/21/2025
|Gillian Munson
|Chief Financial Officer
|7,272
|$5.41
|$39,330
|02/21/2025
|Robert Raymond Petrocelli
|Chief Product & Tech Officer
|20,000
|$5.38
|$107,592
|02/24/2025
|Glenn Schiffman
|Director
|20,000
|$5.31
|$106,200
