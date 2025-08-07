Markets
Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of TECB

August 07, 2025 — 10:25 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Progress Software Corp (Symbol: PRGS), which makes up 0.02% of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $95,756 worth of PRGS, making it the #140 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRGS:

PRGS — last trade: $44.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/23/2025 Yogesh K. Gupta Chief Executive Officer 2,100 $49.14 $103,194
07/23/2025 David Krall Director 5,125 $48.90 $250,612

And Vimeo Inc (Symbol: VMEO), the #145 largest holding among components of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,387 worth of VMEO, which represents approximately 0.01% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VMEO is detailed in the table below:

VMEO — last trade: $4.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/21/2025 Philip D. Moyer Chief Executive Officer 18,519 $5.40 $100,021
02/21/2025 Gillian Munson Chief Financial Officer 7,272 $5.41 $39,330
02/21/2025 Robert Raymond Petrocelli Chief Product & Tech Officer 20,000 $5.38 $107,592
02/24/2025 Glenn Schiffman Director 20,000 $5.31 $106,200

