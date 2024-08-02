Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of QABA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), which makes up 1.40% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,114,790 worth of CVBF, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF:

CVBF — last trade: $18.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/01/2024 E. Allen Nicholson EVP & CFO 2,000 $16.77 $33,540 02/06/2024 David A. Brager President & CEO 2,000 $16.75 $33,500 02/06/2024 George A. Borba Jr. Director 59,601 $16.78 $999,997 04/30/2024 David F. Farnsworth EVP & CCO 1,100 $16.41 $18,051 06/17/2024 George A. Borba Jr. Director 38,810 $15.99 $620,593

And Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL), the #63 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $390,830 worth of BRKL, which represents approximately 0.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRKL is detailed in the table below:

BRKL — last trade: $10.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/29/2024 Willard I. Hill Jr. Director 2,000 $8.44 $16,878 05/08/2024 Thomas J. Hollister Director 2,400 $8.72 $20,928

