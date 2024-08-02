Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of QABA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
CVB Financial Corp (Symbol: CVBF), which makes up 1.40% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,114,790 worth of CVBF, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CVBF:
CVBF — last trade: $18.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/01/2024
|E. Allen Nicholson
|EVP & CFO
|2,000
|$16.77
|$33,540
|02/06/2024
|David A. Brager
|President & CEO
|2,000
|$16.75
|$33,500
|02/06/2024
|George A. Borba Jr.
|Director
|59,601
|$16.78
|$999,997
|04/30/2024
|David F. Farnsworth
|EVP & CCO
|1,100
|$16.41
|$18,051
|06/17/2024
|George A. Borba Jr.
|Director
|38,810
|$15.99
|$620,593
And Brookline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BRKL), the #63 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $390,830 worth of BRKL, which represents approximately 0.49% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRKL is detailed in the table below:
BRKL — last trade: $10.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/29/2024
|Willard I. Hill Jr.
|Director
|2,000
|$8.44
|$16,878
|05/08/2024
|Thomas J. Hollister
|Director
|2,400
|$8.72
|$20,928
