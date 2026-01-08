Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of OZEM

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) shows an impressive 17.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), which makes up 16.25% of the Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,326,539 worth of LLY, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LLY:
LLY — last trade: $1108.09 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2025
|Jamere Jackson
|Director
|200
|$639.56
|$127,913
|08/12/2025
|David A. Ricks
|President, Chair, and CEO
|1,632
|$644.77
|$1,052,263
|08/12/2025
|Daniel Skovronsky
|EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm
|1,000
|$634.40
|$634,405
|08/12/2025
|Gabrielle Sulzberger
|Director
|117
|$641.18
|$75,018
|08/12/2025
|J. Erik Fyrwald
|Director
|1,565
|$642.33
|$1,005,242
|08/13/2025
|Ralph Alvarez
|Director
|758
|$660.25
|$500,473
|08/15/2025
|Lucas Montarce
|EVP & CFO
|715
|$691.79
|$494,627
|08/13/2025
|Jacob Van Naarden
|EVP & Pres., Lilly Oncology
|1,000
|$647.36
|$647,360
