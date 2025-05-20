Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MVPA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), which makes up 5.06% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,162,736 worth of CNC, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNC:
CNC — last trade: $61.55 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/16/2024
|H. James Dallas
|Director
|1,693
|$59.01
|$99,904
|12/16/2024
|Jessica L. Blume
|Director
|250
|$59.48
|$14,870
|12/16/2024
|Christopher J. Coughlin
|Director
|10,000
|$59.44
|$594,400
|12/13/2024
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|5,000
|$58.86
|$294,300
|12/18/2024
|Thomas Greco
|Director
|17,000
|$59.75
|$1,015,750
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Stocks Held By Bruce Berkowitz
ELV Stock Split History
ETFs Holding AVID
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.