Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of MVPA

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), which makes up 5.06% of the Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF (MVPA), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,162,736 worth of CNC, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CNC:

CNC — last trade: $61.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/16/2024 H. James Dallas Director 1,693 $59.01 $99,904 12/16/2024 Jessica L. Blume Director 250 $59.48 $14,870 12/16/2024 Christopher J. Coughlin Director 10,000 $59.44 $594,400 12/13/2024 Theodore R. Samuels II Director 5,000 $58.86 $294,300 12/18/2024 Thomas Greco Director 17,000 $59.75 $1,015,750

