Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of KRE

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF), which makes up 0.56% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,369,855 worth of HTLF, making it the #60 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HTLF:
HTLF — last trade: $48.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2024
|Robert S. Kahn
|EVP, Chief Strategy Officer
|1,000
|$33.03
|$33,030
|06/30/2024
|Kevin L. Thompson
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|317
|$39.42
|$12,496
|06/30/2024
|Lo B. Nestman
|EVP, Head of Retail, Mktg & PB
|268
|$39.42
|$10,565
And City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO), the #85 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,755,400 worth of CHCO, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHCO is detailed in the table below:
CHCO — last trade: $110.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/27/2024
|Diane W. Strong-treister
|Director
|121
|$101.03
|$12,225
|02/27/2024
|Gregory A. Burton
|Director
|114
|$101.03
|$11,518
|02/27/2024
|W. H. File III
|Director
|126
|$101.03
|$12,730
|04/16/2024
|Diane W. Strong-treister
|Director
|136
|$97.73
|$13,291
|04/16/2024
|Gregory A. Burton
|Director
|146
|$97.73
|$14,269
|04/16/2024
|W. H. File III
|Director
|167
|$97.73
|$16,321
|05/30/2024
|James M. Parsons
|Director
|400
|$102.11
|$40,842
