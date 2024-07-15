News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of KRE

July 15, 2024

Written by BNK Invest

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF), which makes up 0.56% of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,369,855 worth of HTLF, making it the #60 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HTLF:

HTLF — last trade: $48.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2024 Robert S. Kahn EVP, Chief Strategy Officer 1,000 $33.03 $33,030
06/30/2024 Kevin L. Thompson EVP, Chief Financial Officer 317 $39.42 $12,496
06/30/2024 Lo B. Nestman EVP, Head of Retail, Mktg & PB 268 $39.42 $10,565

And City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO), the #85 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,755,400 worth of CHCO, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHCO is detailed in the table below:

CHCO — last trade: $110.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/27/2024 Diane W. Strong-treister Director 121 $101.03 $12,225
02/27/2024 Gregory A. Burton Director 114 $101.03 $11,518
02/27/2024 W. H. File III Director 126 $101.03 $12,730
04/16/2024 Diane W. Strong-treister Director 136 $97.73 $13,291
04/16/2024 Gregory A. Burton Director 146 $97.73 $14,269
04/16/2024 W. H. File III Director 167 $97.73 $16,321
05/30/2024 James M. Parsons Director 400 $102.11 $40,842

