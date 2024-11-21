News & Insights

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of IGV

November 21, 2024 — 11:39 am EST

November 21, 2024

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA), which makes up 0.18% of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,551,305 worth of ZETA, making it the #62 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ZETA:

ZETA — last trade: $23.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/18/2024 Imran Khan Director 55,000 $18.96 $1,042,547
11/18/2024 Christopher E. Greiner Chief Financial Officer 7,975 $18.80 $149,910
11/18/2024 Steven H. Gerber President & COO 13,250 $18.55 $245,788
11/18/2024 David Steinberg Chief Executive Officer 53,676 $19.24 $1,032,726
11/18/2024 William Landman Director 8,010 $18.55 $148,586
11/18/2024 Jene Elzie Director 1,260 $19.73 $24,863
11/18/2024 Robert H. Niehaus 30,000 $18.62 $558,600

