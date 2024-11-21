Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of IGV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA), which makes up 0.18% of the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,551,305 worth of ZETA, making it the #62 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ZETA:
ZETA — last trade: $23.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/18/2024
|Imran Khan
|Director
|55,000
|$18.96
|$1,042,547
|11/18/2024
|Christopher E. Greiner
|Chief Financial Officer
|7,975
|$18.80
|$149,910
|11/18/2024
|Steven H. Gerber
|President & COO
|13,250
|$18.55
|$245,788
|11/18/2024
|David Steinberg
|Chief Executive Officer
|53,676
|$19.24
|$1,032,726
|11/18/2024
|William Landman
|Director
|8,010
|$18.55
|$148,586
|11/18/2024
|Jene Elzie
|Director
|1,260
|$19.73
|$24,863
|11/18/2024
|Robert H. Niehaus
|30,000
|$18.62
|$558,600
