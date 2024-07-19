Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of ICLN

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), which makes up 7.31% of the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $157,780,267 worth of ENPH, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ENPH:

ENPH — last trade: $107.945 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/27/2024 Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman President & CEO 4,000 $120.54 $482,154 05/02/2024 Mandy Yang EVP, Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $104.24 $416,972

