Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FTXG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR), which makes up 0.33% of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $57,146 worth of BRBR, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRBR:

BRBR — last trade: $25.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/06/2025 Elliot Stein Jr. Director 2,663 $37.49 $99,836 08/06/2025 Craig L. Rosenthal CLO & SECRETARY 2,600 $37.29 $96,958 08/14/2025 Shawn Conway Director 1,316 $37.98 $50,000

