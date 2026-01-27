Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FTXG

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
BellRing Brands Inc (Symbol: BRBR), which makes up 0.33% of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $57,146 worth of BRBR, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BRBR:
BRBR — last trade: $25.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/06/2025
|Elliot Stein Jr.
|Director
|2,663
|$37.49
|$99,836
|08/06/2025
|Craig L. Rosenthal
|CLO & SECRETARY
|2,600
|$37.29
|$96,958
|08/14/2025
|Shawn Conway
|Director
|1,316
|$37.98
|$50,000
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
TJX Next Dividend Date
NVTL Options Chain
Institutional Holders of SCCF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.