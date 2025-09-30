Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FHLC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) shows an impressive 19.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV), which makes up 1.24% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,186,194 worth of ELV, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELV:
ELV — last trade: $319.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/18/2025
|Gail Boudreaux
|President and CEO
|8,500
|$286.94
|$2,438,951
|08/19/2025
|Susan D. Devore
|Director
|1,200
|$312.15
|$374,580
And Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI), the #91 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,723,415 worth of MASI, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MASI is detailed in the table below:
MASI — last trade: $142.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2025
|William R. Jellison
|Director
|3,000
|$145.98
|$437,940
|08/13/2025
|Michelle Brennan
|Director
|200
|$152.80
|$30,560
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NRGU
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PROF
GGAA shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.