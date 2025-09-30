Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FHLC

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) shows an impressive 19.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV), which makes up 1.24% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,186,194 worth of ELV, making it the #22 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELV:

ELV — last trade: $319.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/18/2025 Gail Boudreaux President and CEO 8,500 $286.94 $2,438,951
08/19/2025 Susan D. Devore Director 1,200 $312.15 $374,580

And Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI), the #91 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,723,415 worth of MASI, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MASI is detailed in the table below:

MASI — last trade: $142.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2025 William R. Jellison Director 3,000 $145.98 $437,940
08/13/2025 Michelle Brennan Director 200 $152.80 $30,560

