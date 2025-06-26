Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FDIV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Marketdesk Focused US Dividend ETF (FDIV) shows an impressive 13.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Nike (Symbol: NKE), which makes up 1.96% of the Marketdesk Focused US Dividend ETF (FDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,690,531 worth of NKE, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NKE:
NKE — last trade: $60.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/27/2024
|John W. Rogers Jr.
|Director
|2,500
|$76.65
|$191,624
|04/04/2025
|Robert Holmes Swan
|Director
|8,600
|$58.46
|$502,756
