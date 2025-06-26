Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of FDIV

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Marketdesk Focused US Dividend ETF (FDIV) shows an impressive 13.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Nike (Symbol: NKE), which makes up 1.96% of the Marketdesk Focused US Dividend ETF (FDIV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,690,531 worth of NKE, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NKE:

NKE — last trade: $60.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/27/2024 John W. Rogers Jr. Director 2,500 $76.65 $191,624 04/04/2025 Robert Holmes Swan Director 8,600 $58.46 $502,756

