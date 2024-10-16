Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EDOW

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), which makes up 3.63% of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,162,857 worth of CAT, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CAT:

CAT — last trade: $387.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/03/2024 David Maclennan Director 500 $337.39 $168,695 05/20/2024 Gerald Johnson Director 100 $356.40 $35,640 09/04/2024 Gerald Johnson Director 100 $338.59 $33,859

