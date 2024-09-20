Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of EDOW

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), which makes up 3.54% of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,679,830 worth of CRM, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRM:
CRM — last trade: $265.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/03/2024
|G. Mason Morfit
|Director
|428,000
|$233.17
|$99,796,760
|06/21/2024
|Oscar Munoz
|Director
|2,051
|$243.69
|$499,806
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), the #26 largest holding among components of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,436,083 worth of DIS, which represents approximately 2.97% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DIS is detailed in the table below:
DIS — last trade: $93.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/08/2024
|James P. Gorman
|Director
|20,000
|$106.03
|$2,120,628
|08/08/2024
|Calvin McDonald
|Director
|11,756
|$85.06
|$999,994
