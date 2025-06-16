Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIVO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), which makes up 5.98% of the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $255,303,691 worth of CAT, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CAT:
CAT — last trade: $357.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/04/2025
|Gerald Johnson
|Director
|100
|$365.57
|$36,557
|05/07/2025
|David Maclennan
|Director
|375
|$320.70
|$120,262
|05/02/2025
|Gerald Johnson
|Director
|100
|$318.48
|$31,848
