Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DIVO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Caterpillar Inc. (Symbol: CAT), which makes up 5.98% of the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $255,303,691 worth of CAT, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CAT:

CAT — last trade: $357.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/04/2025 Gerald Johnson Director 100 $365.57 $36,557 05/07/2025 David Maclennan Director 375 $320.70 $120,262 05/02/2025 Gerald Johnson Director 100 $318.48 $31,848

