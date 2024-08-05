Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of CSD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE), which makes up 2.83% of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,649,728 worth of FTRE, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FTRE:
FTRE — last trade: $26.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/29/2024
|Thomas Pike
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$24.81
|$248,066
|06/12/2024
|James S. Hanson
|General Counsel
|2,000
|$25.30
|$50,600
And Enhabit Inc (Symbol: EHAB), the #27 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $241,520 worth of EHAB, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EHAB is detailed in the table below:
EHAB — last trade: $9.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/10/2024
|Jeffrey Bolton
|Director
|10,000
|$8.24
|$82,400
|05/14/2024
|Erin Hoeflinger
|Director
|2,000
|$9.00
|$18,000
|05/17/2024
|Jeffrey Bolton
|Director
|10,000
|$8.33
|$83,300
