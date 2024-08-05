Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of CSD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fortrea Holdings Inc (Symbol: FTRE), which makes up 2.83% of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,649,728 worth of FTRE, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FTRE:

FTRE — last trade: $26.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/29/2024 Thomas Pike Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $24.81 $248,066 06/12/2024 James S. Hanson General Counsel 2,000 $25.30 $50,600

And Enhabit Inc (Symbol: EHAB), the #27 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $241,520 worth of EHAB, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EHAB is detailed in the table below:

EHAB — last trade: $9.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/10/2024 Jeffrey Bolton Director 10,000 $8.24 $82,400 05/14/2024 Erin Hoeflinger Director 2,000 $9.00 $18,000 05/17/2024 Jeffrey Bolton Director 10,000 $8.33 $83,300

