Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BUZZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), which makes up 3.19% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,700,446 worth of GME, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GME:
GME — last trade: $23.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/20/2026
|Alain Attal
|Director
|12,000
|$20.90
|$250,798
|01/21/2026
|Alain Attal
|Director
|12,000
|$21.63
|$259,577
|01/21/2026
|Ryan Cohen
|President, CEO and Chairman
|1,000,000
|$21.36
|$21,359,200
|01/23/2026
|Lawrence Cheng
|Director
|5,000
|$22.87
|$114,368
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), the #56 largest holding among components of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $441,989 worth of DKNG, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKNG is detailed in the table below:
DKNG — last trade: $30.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/11/2025
|Harry Sloan
|Director
|25,000
|$30.30
|$757,500
|11/11/2025
|Gregory Westin Wendt
|Director
|10,000
|$30.27
|$302,700
