Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BUZZ

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) shows an impressive 12.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), which makes up 3.19% of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,700,446 worth of GME, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GME:

GME — last trade: $23.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/20/2026 Alain Attal Director 12,000 $20.90 $250,798 01/21/2026 Alain Attal Director 12,000 $21.63 $259,577 01/21/2026 Ryan Cohen President, CEO and Chairman 1,000,000 $21.36 $21,359,200 01/23/2026 Lawrence Cheng Director 5,000 $22.87 $114,368

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), the #56 largest holding among components of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $441,989 worth of DKNG, which represents approximately 0.38% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKNG is detailed in the table below:

DKNG — last trade: $30.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/11/2025 Harry Sloan Director 25,000 $30.30 $757,500 11/11/2025 Gregory Westin Wendt Director 10,000 $30.27 $302,700

