Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BTAL

March 18, 2025 — 10:15 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 17.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), which makes up 9.04% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $28,589,436 worth of IFF, making it the #84 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IFF:

IFF — last trade: $82.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/05/2025 Kevin O'byrne Director 6,500 $80.44 $522,833
03/04/2025 J. Erik Fyrwald CEO 25,000 $80.24 $2,005,878

And DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), the #185 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $24,964,027 worth of XRAY, which represents approximately 7.89% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY is detailed in the table below:

XRAY — last trade: $15.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/12/2024 Simon D. Campion President, CEO & Member of BOD 11,306 $17.72 $200,341
11/18/2024 Gregory T. Lucier Director 6,000 $18.35 $110,129
03/03/2025 Gregory T. Lucier Director 15,142 $16.51 $249,994

