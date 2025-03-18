Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 17.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF), which makes up 9.04% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $28,589,436 worth of IFF, making it the #84 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at IFF:
IFF — last trade: $82.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2025
|Kevin O'byrne
|Director
|6,500
|$80.44
|$522,833
|03/04/2025
|J. Erik Fyrwald
|CEO
|25,000
|$80.24
|$2,005,878
And DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), the #185 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $24,964,027 worth of XRAY, which represents approximately 7.89% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY is detailed in the table below:
XRAY — last trade: $15.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/12/2024
|Simon D. Campion
|President, CEO & Member of BOD
|11,306
|$17.72
|$200,341
|11/18/2024
|Gregory T. Lucier
|Director
|6,000
|$18.35
|$110,129
|03/03/2025
|Gregory T. Lucier
|Director
|15,142
|$16.51
|$249,994
