Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BSVO

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (BSVO) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO), which makes up 0.29% of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (BSVO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,303,382 worth of PEBO, making it the #123 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PEBO:
PEBO — last trade: $31.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/25/2025
|Frances A. Skinner
|Director
|300
|$28.41
|$8,523
|04/28/2025
|Frances A. Skinner
|Director
|200
|$28.70
|$5,740
|04/30/2025
|Frances A. Skinner
|Director
|105
|$28.70
|$3,014
|05/16/2025
|Kevin R. Reeves
|Director
|6,000
|$31.01
|$186,060
And Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), the #138 largest holding among components of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (BSVO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,092,978 worth of DLX, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DLX is detailed in the table below:
DLX — last trade: $16.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/10/2025
|Barry C. McCarthy
|President & CEO
|3,926
|$16.45
|$64,583
|03/12/2025
|William C. Zint
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|175
|$15.95
|$2,791
|06/11/2025
|William C. Zint
|SVP, Chief Financial Officer
|175
|$15.88
|$2,779
