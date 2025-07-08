Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BSVO

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (BSVO) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO), which makes up 0.29% of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (BSVO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,303,382 worth of PEBO, making it the #123 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PEBO:

PEBO — last trade: $31.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/25/2025 Frances A. Skinner Director 300 $28.41 $8,523
04/28/2025 Frances A. Skinner Director 200 $28.70 $5,740
04/30/2025 Frances A. Skinner Director 105 $28.70 $3,014
05/16/2025 Kevin R. Reeves Director 6,000 $31.01 $186,060

And Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), the #138 largest holding among components of the EA Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value ETF (BSVO), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,092,978 worth of DLX, which represents approximately 0.27% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DLX is detailed in the table below:

DLX — last trade: $16.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/10/2025 Barry C. McCarthy President & CEO 3,926 $16.45 $64,583
03/12/2025 William C. Zint SVP, Chief Financial Officer 175 $15.95 $2,791
06/11/2025 William C. Zint SVP, Chief Financial Officer 175 $15.88 $2,779

