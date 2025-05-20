Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BJK

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), which makes up 4.95% of the VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,242,126 worth of WYNN, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WYNN:

WYNN — last trade: $96.55 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/18/2025 Philip G. Satre Director 22,200 $92.18 $2,046,396
02/19/2025 Paul Albert Liu Director 1,600 $92.44 $147,904
03/24/2025 Tilman J. Fertitta 16,500 $83.73 $1,381,502
04/07/2025 Tilman J. Fertitta 400,000 $69.68 $27,872,500

