Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN), which makes up 1.57% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $23,458,339 worth of TRIN, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRIN:
TRIN — last trade: $14.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2025
|Kyle Steven Brown
|CEO, President and CIO
|3,513
|$14.22
|$49,955
|06/05/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|1,300
|$14.15
|$18,396
|06/12/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|1,700
|$14.53
|$24,700
|08/08/2025
|Kyle Steven Brown
|CEO, President and CIO
|3,200
|$15.78
|$50,496
|09/03/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|1,000
|$16.15
|$16,146
|09/11/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|3,000
|$16.10
|$48,290
|09/12/2025
|Ronald E. Estes
|Director
|1,000
|$16.08
|$16,080
And Barings BDC Inc (Symbol: BBDC), the #19 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,658,449 worth of BBDC, which represents approximately 1.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BBDC is detailed in the table below:
BBDC — last trade: $8.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/19/2025
|Eric J. Lloyd
|CEO
|34,375
|$9.12
|$313,525
|05/19/2025
|Matthew Freund
|President
|3,520
|$9.07
|$31,926
|06/06/2025
|Stephen R. Byers
|Director
|8,700
|$8.89
|$77,343
|06/06/2025
|Elizabeth A. Murray
|CFO and COO and PAO
|3,400
|$8.84
|$30,056
