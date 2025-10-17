Markets
TRIN

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BIZD

October 17, 2025 — 10:18 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN), which makes up 1.57% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $23,458,339 worth of TRIN, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRIN:

TRIN — last trade: $14.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/09/2025 Kyle Steven Brown CEO, President and CIO 3,513 $14.22 $49,955
06/05/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,300 $14.15 $18,396
06/12/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,700 $14.53 $24,700
08/08/2025 Kyle Steven Brown CEO, President and CIO 3,200 $15.78 $50,496
09/03/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,000 $16.15 $16,146
09/11/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 3,000 $16.10 $48,290
09/12/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,000 $16.08 $16,080

And Barings BDC Inc (Symbol: BBDC), the #19 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,658,449 worth of BBDC, which represents approximately 1.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BBDC is detailed in the table below:

BBDC — last trade: $8.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/19/2025 Eric J. Lloyd CEO 34,375 $9.12 $313,525
05/19/2025 Matthew Freund President 3,520 $9.07 $31,926
06/06/2025 Stephen R. Byers Director 8,700 $8.89 $77,343
06/06/2025 Elizabeth A. Murray CFO and COO and PAO 3,400 $8.84 $30,056

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
