Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN), which makes up 1.57% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $23,458,339 worth of TRIN, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TRIN:

TRIN — last trade: $14.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/09/2025 Kyle Steven Brown CEO, President and CIO 3,513 $14.22 $49,955 06/05/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,300 $14.15 $18,396 06/12/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,700 $14.53 $24,700 08/08/2025 Kyle Steven Brown CEO, President and CIO 3,200 $15.78 $50,496 09/03/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,000 $16.15 $16,146 09/11/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 3,000 $16.10 $48,290 09/12/2025 Ronald E. Estes Director 1,000 $16.08 $16,080

And Barings BDC Inc (Symbol: BBDC), the #19 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,658,449 worth of BBDC, which represents approximately 1.18% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BBDC is detailed in the table below:

BBDC — last trade: $8.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/19/2025 Eric J. Lloyd CEO 34,375 $9.12 $313,525 05/19/2025 Matthew Freund President 3,520 $9.07 $31,926 06/06/2025 Stephen R. Byers Director 8,700 $8.89 $77,343 06/06/2025 Elizabeth A. Murray CFO and COO and PAO 3,400 $8.84 $30,056

