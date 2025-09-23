Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC), which makes up 3.31% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $54,950,232 worth of GBDC, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GBDC:
GBDC — last trade: $14.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/27/2025
|Lawrence E. Golub
|Chairman
|6,059,971
|$15.13
|$91,687,363
|05/27/2025
|David Golub
|Chief Executive Officer
|6,059,971
|$15.13
|$91,687,363
And Capital Southwest Corporation (Symbol: CSWC), the #10 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,092,735 worth of CSWC, which represents approximately 1.69% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CSWC is detailed in the table below:
CSWC — last trade: $22.75 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/26/2025
|Ramona Lynn Rogers-windsor
|Director
|450
|$22.52
|$10,134
|05/27/2025
|Christine Battist
|Director
|476
|$20.87
|$9,935
|06/23/2025
|Ramona Lynn Rogers-windsor
|Director
|471
|$21.19
|$9,980
|08/20/2025
|Christine Battist
|Director
|667
|$22.45
|$14,972
