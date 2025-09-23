Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BIZD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC), which makes up 3.31% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $54,950,232 worth of GBDC, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GBDC:

GBDC — last trade: $14.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/27/2025 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 6,059,971 $15.13 $91,687,363 05/27/2025 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 6,059,971 $15.13 $91,687,363

And Capital Southwest Corporation (Symbol: CSWC), the #10 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,092,735 worth of CSWC, which represents approximately 1.69% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CSWC is detailed in the table below:

CSWC — last trade: $22.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/26/2025 Ramona Lynn Rogers-windsor Director 450 $22.52 $10,134 05/27/2025 Christine Battist Director 476 $20.87 $9,935 06/23/2025 Ramona Lynn Rogers-windsor Director 471 $21.19 $9,980 08/20/2025 Christine Battist Director 667 $22.45 $14,972

