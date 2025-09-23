Markets
GBDC

Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BIZD

September 23, 2025 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Golub Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: GBDC), which makes up 3.31% of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $54,950,232 worth of GBDC, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GBDC:

GBDC — last trade: $14.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/27/2025 Lawrence E. Golub Chairman 6,059,971 $15.13 $91,687,363
05/27/2025 David Golub Chief Executive Officer 6,059,971 $15.13 $91,687,363

And Capital Southwest Corporation (Symbol: CSWC), the #10 largest holding among components of the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $28,092,735 worth of CSWC, which represents approximately 1.69% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CSWC is detailed in the table below:

CSWC — last trade: $22.75 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/26/2025 Ramona Lynn Rogers-windsor Director 450 $22.52 $10,134
05/27/2025 Christine Battist Director 476 $20.87 $9,935
06/23/2025 Ramona Lynn Rogers-windsor Director 471 $21.19 $9,980
08/20/2025 Christine Battist Director 667 $22.45 $14,972

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CEP
 Institutional Holders of QCON
 Funds Holding SBRA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CEP-> Institutional Holders of QCON-> Funds Holding SBRA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GBDC
CSWC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.