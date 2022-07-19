Insiders Bet on the Return to Normal with Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Stock Acquisitions

Several insiders and officers at dining and entertainment firm Dave & Buster's Entertainment (US:PLAY) are buying company shares, expressing confidence that it can sustain its recovery under lingering COVID threats.

Dave & Buster's Chief Executive Officer Christopher Morris acquired 33,400 shares at $30.54, or just over $1 million. Chief Financial Officer Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares on April 13 at $45.28 each, totaling $226,400. Interim CEO Kevin Sheehan bought 10,000 shares at $40.58, or $405,800. In Dec. of 2021, Sheehan bought 15,000 shares at $34.92.

Insider transactions don't guarantee higher stock prices, but they can signal confidence among the people who should know the company best.

Not all insiders are selling.

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Coleman sold 10,000 shares at $40.06 apiece on May 13, and a few weeks before that, Vice President and Controller Michael Metzinger sold 572 shares at $45.91 on April 28.

Still, insider buying is greater than insider selling, suggesting confidence that most Dave & Buster's executives see a return to normal from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, after the global health crisis struck, Dave & Buster's revenue for its fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2021, slipped 68% against the prior year.

The company said in its April 30 first quarter results that revenue climbed 70% to $451 million. Net income rose 235% from a year ago to $67 million.

Last month CNN Business reported that Tesla (US:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk told his employees to either return to the office or leave the company. In a leaked email to Tesla's executive staff, Musk warned, "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers."

Such a powerful voice from one of the most influential business leaders suggests that companies across the spectrum will implement similar normalization protocols. As such, the insider transactions for PLAY stock may have fundamental justification.

By Joshua Enomoto for Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.