Insiders at Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) sold US$52m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Zurn Water Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Todd Adams, for US$23m worth of shares, at about US$36.04 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$36.95. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 33% of Todd Adams's stake.

In the last year Zurn Water Solutions insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ZWS Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

I will like Zurn Water Solutions better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Zurn Water Solutions Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Zurn Water Solutions. In total, insiders sold US$40m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Zurn Water Solutions insiders own about US$111m worth of shares (which is 2.5% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Zurn Water Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Zurn Water Solutions stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Zurn Water Solutions is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Zurn Water Solutions.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

