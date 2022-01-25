Insiders at Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) sold US$3.6m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Whirlpool

The President & COO, Joseph Liotine, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$237 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$207). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Whirlpool insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:WHR Insider Trading Volume January 25th 2022

Insider Ownership of Whirlpool

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Whirlpool shares, worth about US$53m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Whirlpool Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Whirlpool shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Whirlpool insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Whirlpool (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

