Insiders at WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) sold US$13m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

WD-40 Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, Garry Ridge, for US$12m worth of shares, at about US$255 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$219. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

WD-40 insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of WD-40

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. WD-40 insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At WD-40 Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded WD-40 shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by WD-40 insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

