Insiders at Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) sold US$4.0m worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

While Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 5.6%, they need remain vigilant. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$4.0m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Waste Connections

The COO & Executive VP, Darrell Chambliss, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$135 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$133. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Waste Connections than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:WCN Insider Trading Volume August 1st 2022

Does Waste Connections Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Waste Connections insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$99m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Waste Connections Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Waste Connections shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Waste Connections insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Waste Connections and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

