Insiders at Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) sold US$744k worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Washington Trust Bancorp

The insider, Joseph MarcAurele, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$276k worth of shares at a price of US$55.24 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$58.13, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.8% of Joseph MarcAurele's holding.

Insiders in Washington Trust Bancorp didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:WASH Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2021

Washington Trust Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Washington Trust Bancorp. In total, insider Joseph MarcAurele dumped US$276k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Washington Trust Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares, worth about US$24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Washington Trust Bancorp Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Washington Trust Bancorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Washington Trust Bancorp has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

