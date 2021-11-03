Insiders at Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) sold US$3.9m worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

While it’s been a great week for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) shareholders after stock gained 4.2%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$3.9m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Veritex Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Manuel Mehos, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.8m worth of shares at a price of US$35.06 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$42.51). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 10% of Manuel Mehos's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 31.44k shares worth US$1.0m. But they sold 114.95k shares for US$3.9m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Veritex Holdings shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:VBTX Insider Trading Volume November 3rd 2021

Veritex Holdings Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Veritex Holdings, over the last three months. insider Arcilia Acosta spent US$538k on stock. On the other hand, Chairman Charles Holland netted US$219k by selling. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Veritex Holdings insiders own about US$59m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Veritex Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Veritex Holdings insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Veritex Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

