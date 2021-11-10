Insiders at Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) sold US$1.5m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Universal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the COO & Senior VP, Airton Hentschke, for US$455k worth of shares, at about US$56.82 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$49.39. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Universal insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Universal Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.5% of Universal shares, worth about US$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Universal Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Universal shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Universal insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Universal that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

