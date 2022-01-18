Insiders at United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) sold US$3.8m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

United Bankshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Peter Converse, for US$1.9m worth of shares, at about US$39.24 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$39.28. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.9% of Peter Converse's holding.

In total, United Bankshares insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:UBSI Insider Trading Volume January 18th 2022

Insider Ownership of United Bankshares

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. United Bankshares insiders own about US$103m worth of shares (which is 1.9% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At United Bankshares Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no United Bankshares insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of United Bankshares, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing United Bankshares. Be aware that United Bankshares is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant...

