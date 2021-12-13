Insiders at Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) sold US$651k worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

Despite a 6.5% gain in Ulta Beauty, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$651k worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ulta Beauty

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Human Resources Officer, Jeffrey Childs, for US$276k worth of shares, at about US$335 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$403). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 23% of Jeffrey Childs's stake.

In the last year Ulta Beauty insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ULTA Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2021

I will like Ulta Beauty better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Ulta Beauty Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Ulta Beauty insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$81m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ulta Beauty Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Ulta Beauty insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

Of course Ulta Beauty may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

