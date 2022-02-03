Insiders at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) sold US$6.4m worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

While it’s been a great week for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shareholders after stock gained 7.3%, they should consider it with a grain of salt. Even though stock prices were relatively low, insiders elected to sell US$6.4m worth of stock in the last year, which could indicate some expected downturn.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Thermo Fisher Scientific

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & COO, Michel Lagarde, for US$3.7m worth of shares, at about US$508 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$604). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 42% of Michel Lagarde's stake.

Insiders in Thermo Fisher Scientific didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:TMO Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Thermo Fisher Scientific insiders own about US$403m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Thermo Fisher Scientific Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Thermo Fisher Scientific shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Thermo Fisher Scientific insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

