Insiders at The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) sold US$178m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Estée Lauder Companies

The insider, Aerin Lauder, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$66m worth of shares at a price of US$300 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$365. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 44% of Aerin Lauder's holding.

Insiders in Estée Lauder Companies didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EL Insider Trading Volume December 16th 2021

Estée Lauder Companies Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Estée Lauder Companies. Specifically, insiders ditched US$9.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Estée Lauder Companies insiders own about US$11b worth of shares (which is 8.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Estée Lauder Companies Insiders?

Insiders sold Estée Lauder Companies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Estée Lauder Companies makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Estée Lauder Companies you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

