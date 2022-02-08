Insiders at STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) must be relieved they sold stock as market valuation descends to US$8.2b

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$180k worth of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) stock at an average sell price of US$35.92 during the past year. The company's market valuation decreased by US$400m after the stock price dropped 4.6% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

STORE Capital Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Joseph Donovan, for US$180k worth of shares, at about US$35.92 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$30.24. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Joseph Donovan.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:STOR Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.9% of STORE Capital shares, worth about US$75m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About STORE Capital Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded STORE Capital shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by STORE Capital insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing STORE Capital. For example, STORE Capital has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.