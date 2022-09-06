Insiders at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) sold US$16m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Over the past year, many Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, George Sing, sold US$7.0m worth of shares at a price of US$660 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$581. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:REGN Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2022

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. In total, Independent Director Arthur Ryan sold US$4.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals insiders own 4.2% of the company, currently worth about US$2.6b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Insiders?

An insider sold Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

