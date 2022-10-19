Insiders at Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) sold US$893k worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

While Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 5.3%, they need remain vigilant. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$893k worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Red Rock Resorts

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & COO, Robert Finch, sold US$893k worth of shares at a price of US$39.41 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$39.54, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 17% of Robert Finch's stake. Robert Finch was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Red Rock Resorts Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Red Rock Resorts. In total, Executive VP & COO Robert Finch dumped US$893k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Red Rock Resorts

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Red Rock Resorts insiders own about US$356m worth of shares (which is 8.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Red Rock Resorts Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Red Rock Resorts is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Red Rock Resorts you should be aware of.

