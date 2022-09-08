Insiders at Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) sold US$7.7m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

In the last year, many Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Preferred Bank

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman, Li Yu, sold US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$72.26 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$66.93. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Preferred Bank insiders didn't buy any company stock.

Insiders At Preferred Bank Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Preferred Bank shares. In total, insiders dumped US$3.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Preferred Bank insiders own about US$73m worth of shares. That equates to 7.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Preferred Bank Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Preferred Bank stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Preferred Bank is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Preferred Bank. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Preferred Bank you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

