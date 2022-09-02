Insiders at PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) must be relieved they sold stock as market valuation descends to US$1.2b

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$104k worth of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) stock at an average sell price of US$21.95 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$103m after price dropped by 7.6% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PGT Innovations

The Senior Vice President of Customer Strategy & Innovation of Southeast Division, Robert Keller, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$104k worth of shares at a price of US$21.95 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$20.78. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Robert Keller was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:PGTI Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

PGT Innovations Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of PGT Innovations shares. In total, Senior Vice President of Customer Strategy & Innovation of Southeast Division Robert Keller dumped US$104k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does PGT Innovations Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 4.9% of PGT Innovations shares, worth about US$61m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The PGT Innovations Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since PGT Innovations is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for PGT Innovations you should be aware of.

But note: PGT Innovations may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.