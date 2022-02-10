Insiders at Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) sold US$3.5m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Parke Bancorp

In fact, the recent sale by Independent Chairman of the Board Celestino Pennoni was not their only sale of Parke Bancorp shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$21.40 per share in a -US$530k sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$24.05. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 7.4% of Celestino Pennoni's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Parke Bancorp shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:PKBK Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2022

Parke Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Parke Bancorp shares. In total, insiders sold US$1.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Parke Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Parke Bancorp insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$45m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Parke Bancorp Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Parke Bancorp is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Parke Bancorp. For example - Parke Bancorp has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

