Insiders at PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) must be relieved they sold stock as market valuation descends to US$31b

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$177k worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stock at an average sell price of US$91.47 during the past year. The company's market worth decreased by US$1.3b over the past week after the stock price dropped 4.0%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

PACCAR Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Todd Hubbard, for US$129k worth of shares, at about US$92.00 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$88.02. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. Todd Hubbard was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Todd Hubbard ditched 1.93k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$91.47. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PCAR Insider Trading Volume November 10th 2021

PACCAR Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at PACCAR. insider Todd Hubbard divested only US$47k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the volume sold is so low that it really doesn't bother us.

Insider Ownership of PACCAR

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that PACCAR insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$584m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PACCAR Tell Us?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. While we feel good about high insider ownership of PACCAR, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for PACCAR (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

