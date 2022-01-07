Insiders at Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) sold US$1.6m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Over the past year, many Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Otis Worldwide

The President of China, Zheng Peiming, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$78.67 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$84.71). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 100% of Zheng Peiming's stake.

Otis Worldwide insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:OTIS Insider Trading Volume January 7th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Otis Worldwide insiders own about US$10.0m worth of shares (which is 0.03% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Otis Worldwide Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Otis Worldwide shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Otis Worldwide insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Otis Worldwide.

