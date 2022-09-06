Insiders at OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) must be relieved they sold stock as market valuation descends to US$1.4b

Over the past year, insiders sold US$182k worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) stock at an average price of US$89.38 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 4.5% last week, the company's market value declined by US$76m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OSI Systems

The President of Rapiscan Detection, Malcolm Maginnis, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$143k worth of shares at a price of US$87.81 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$81.21. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in OSI Systems didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:OSIS Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2022

OSI Systems Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at OSI Systems. In total, President of Rapiscan Detection Malcolm Maginnis sold US$143k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does OSI Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. OSI Systems insiders own 8.6% of the company, currently worth about US$118m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About OSI Systems Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, OSI Systems makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for OSI Systems you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

