Insiders at Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) must be relieved they sold stock as market valuation descends to US$5.3b

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$312k worth of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) stock at an average sell price of US$23.52 during the past year. After the stock price dropped 10.0% last week, the company's market value declined by US$592m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Oak Street Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Operating Officer, Brian Clem, sold US$258k worth of shares at a price of US$26.34 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$22.07. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Oak Street Health didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Oak Street Health Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Oak Street Health. In total, insiders dumped US$258k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Oak Street Health

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Oak Street Health insiders own 8.7% of the company, currently worth about US$463m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Oak Street Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Oak Street Health (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

