Insiders at Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) recouped some losses this week after buying this year, still down US$31k

Insiders who purchased US$83k worth of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 19% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$31k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director James Robinson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$83k worth of shares at a price of US$2.13 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.30. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. James Robinson was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:NYMX Insider Trading Volume January 3rd 2022

Does Nymox Pharmaceutical Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Nymox Pharmaceutical insiders own 45% of the company, currently worth about US$49m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Nymox Pharmaceutical Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Nymox Pharmaceutical shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Nymox Pharmaceutical insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Nymox Pharmaceutical (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

