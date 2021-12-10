Insiders at NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) sold US$19m worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

Despite a 5.7% gain in NVR, Inc.'s (NYSE:NVR) stock price this week, shareholders shouldn't let up. Although prices were relatively low, insiders chose to sell US$19m worth of stock in the past 12 months. This could be a sign of impending weakness.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NVR

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President & CEO, Paul Saville, sold US$18m worth of shares at a price of US$5,245 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$5,864, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 27% of Paul Saville's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in NVR than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:NVR Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

NVR Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that NVR insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. VP, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller Matthew Kelpy spent US$486k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does NVR Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. NVR insiders own 2.5% of the company, currently worth about US$507m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The NVR Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that NVR insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in NVR, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

