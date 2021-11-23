Insiders at NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) must be relieved they sold stock as market valuation descends to US$268m

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$83k worth of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock at an average sell price of US$13.11 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$97m after price dropped by 27% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NRx Pharmaceuticals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Corporate Officer, Alessandra Daigneault, sold US$83k worth of shares at a price of US$13.11 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$4.55. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Alessandra Daigneault.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:NRXP Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership of NRx Pharmaceuticals

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that NRx Pharmaceuticals insiders own 27% of the company, worth about US$72m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NRx Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no NRx Pharmaceuticals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at NRx Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NRx Pharmaceuticals. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for NRx Pharmaceuticals (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

