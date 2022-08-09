Insiders at NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) sold US$555k worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Quite a few NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

NorthWestern Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Britt Ide, for US$162k worth of shares, at about US$59.85 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$54.89. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year NorthWestern insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NWE Insider Trading Volume August 9th 2022

Insider Ownership Of NorthWestern

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.9% of NorthWestern shares, worth about US$29m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The NorthWestern Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no NorthWestern insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of NorthWestern insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for NorthWestern you should be aware of, and 1 of these is significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

