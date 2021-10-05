Insiders at NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) sold US$899k worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NextGen Healthcare

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Lance Rosenzweig, sold US$496k worth of shares at a price of US$20.88 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$13.95. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in NextGen Healthcare didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NXGN Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2021

Does NextGen Healthcare Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that NextGen Healthcare insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$180m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About NextGen Healthcare Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of NextGen Healthcare insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - NextGen Healthcare has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

