Insiders at New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) sold US$911k worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

A number of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

New Jersey Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Officer, Timothy Shea, for US$414k worth of shares, at about US$41.35 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$40.87. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, New Jersey Resources insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NJR Insider Trading Volume January 4th 2022

Insiders at New Jersey Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that New Jersey Resources insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that Independent Director James DeGraffenreidt paid US$152k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that New Jersey Resources insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$20m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At New Jersey Resources Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The more recent transactions are a positive, but New Jersey Resources insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing New Jersey Resources. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for New Jersey Resources (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

